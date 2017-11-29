Martha Earnhardt named Grand Marshal of Kannapolis Christmas parade

From the City of Kannapolis: Kannapolis holiday festivities continue with the 79th Annual Cannon Pharmacy Kannapolis Christmas Parade on December 9. Thousands come out each year for this event, so make sure you get your viewing spot early!

Starting at 6 p.m., the parade begins at the intersection of Main St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd., and concludes at the intersection of Main and Laureate Way. (Please note this is a new parade route).

We are pleased to announce that this year’s parade grand marshal is Martha Earnhardt. A native of Kannapolis, Martha Earnhardt is well-known as the matriarch of her racing family. She worked alongside her husband, Ralph, as they built his career in racing.

Martha would race in the women’s races prior to the main events which featured her husband. She would drive the same car Ralph would use later that evening.

Her love of racing continued as her son, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., established himself as racing royalty. Her family’s legacy continued with her grandsons and their entry into NASCAR including the successful career of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Martha is well-known not only in Kannapolis but around the world as she serves as an ambassador for racing and the City. She loves to reminisce about the early days of NASCAR and how Ralph started his career in the garage which still stands in her backyard. She has never left her hometown of Kannapolis but instead enjoys visiting with fans of her son, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and her grandson, Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

She is active in her church and community. The parade is hosted by the City of Kannapolis. Cannon Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.