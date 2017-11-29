One arrested, one detained after brief police pursuit in west Charlotte

One person was taken into custody and another was detained after a short police pursuit in west Charlotte Wednesday.

The incident began when police tried to pull over a vehicle they had been looking for for several days but the driver refused and fled from the area.

The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped on Avalon Avenue before jumping out the vehicle and attempting to run away on foot. After a brief foot chase, the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Clenton Currence, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Officers said the passenger in Currence's vehicle was also detained but it is unclear whether that person is facing any charges.

According to his charge, Currence was a fugitive and was wanted in another state.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.