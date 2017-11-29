ACC: League Partners Up To Fund Classroom Projects

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

@ACCFootball

http://theacc.co/fcg17eyft1129

ACC Partners with College Football Playoff Foundation to Fund 309 Classroom Projects

Conference funds DonorsChoose.org projects benefitting 27,726 students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative, the Atlantic Coast Conference has provided more than $100,000 to fully fund 309 classroom projects in Charlotte and the two participating team’s communities as a part of the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game. In total, 27,726 students at 129 schools received financial support, with 130 DonorsChoose.org projects funded in Charlotte; 80 in counties surrounding Clemson; and 99 in Coral Gables and Miami. DonorsChoose.org is a crowdfunding charity that allows teachers to request school supplies for their classrooms.

Other initiatives planned for Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game week include a mascot pep rally as part of the conference’s partnership with United Way of Central Carolinas on Friday, Dec. 1, at Renaissance West STEAM Academy. Students from four additional schools that participated in the ACC United Way Reading Challenge will also attend, and the principal of each school will receive a DonorsChoose.org gift card. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Teacher of the Year finalists will attend the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, where they will be recognized on the field and will each receive a DonorsChoose.org gift card.

This weekend caps off a football season during which the ACC and its member institutions have supported K-12 education in numerous ways, including in-game recognition of local teaches, testimonials from coaches and student-athletes, and select classroom project requests funded through DonorsChoose.org.

Last year, in conjunction with Extra Yard for Teachers and Florida Citrus Sports/LIFT Orlando, the ACC funded 56 projects on DonorsChoose.org in the Orlando area, 40 projects in counties surrounding Clemson and 49 projects in counties surrounding Virginia Tech. A total of 135 projects were funded, with more than 12,000 students at 68 schools supported.

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised more than $600 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request the materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them.

2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship

The 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and will feature Atlantic Division Champion, Clemson, against Coastal Division Champion, Miami. For more information on the full weekend of ACC festivities, visit theACC.com/fbchamp.

College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the charitable arm of the College Football Playoff, supporting education across the country. The CFP Foundation’s primary platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. The CFP Foundation utilizes multiple partnerships to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes. To learn more, visit www.cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.