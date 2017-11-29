Deputies: Man pulled out knife during domestic dispute, ran into the woods

A man was arrested after investigators say he pulled out a knife during a domestic dispute and then ran into the woods.

According to deputies, the man threatened people with a knife at a home along Null Road, in northern Lincoln County. This happened on Tuesday.

A woman at the home identified the suspect as Tony Devon Boyles, according to officials.

Deputies say the man threatened to harm himself with the knives and was found at a nearby abandoned house. Officials say he was told to drop the knife and continued to approach officers. That's when he was hit in the left thigh with a bean bag.

Boyles fell to the ground and dropped the knives, according to reports. He reportedly had lacerations on his hand and was treated by Lincoln County EMS.

Boyles was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and two counts of of assault on a female.

Investigators say this was not the first time they had been called to the home.

Officials were called to the home in June and found Boyles was standing outside his vehicle holding a gas can above his head and acting as though he was going to light himself on fire, reports stated.

Police say he got into his car and poured the gas over himself and the car before another officer arrived on the scene and convinced him to go with Lincoln County EMS to be treated.

