Dog charges student, bites school bus driver in Lancaster

A Lancaster school bus driver was bitten by a pit bull after the dog charged at a female student and got onto the school bus.

According to Lancaster County School officials, the driver was picking up students on J.B. Denton Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a student began screaming. That's when the driver saw the dog charging the young girl from the home next door.

The girl reportedly threw a book bag at the dog and the dog retreated. She boarded the bus and the dog and owner approached the bus.

Officials say the bus driver attempted to shut the door, but the dog charged through a small opening and bit the driver, who was attempting to keep the animal away from students. She was bitten on the elbow during the incident.

The young girl was not injured by the dog nor were any other students on the bus.

"Our bus driver who is in her first year did an excellent job in protecting our students. We appreciate her quick response," Safety & Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn said. "This event places emphasis on the many hidden dangers that drivers encounter every day and the importance of their jobs."

Lancaster County animal control is conducting an investigation into the case. Officials say the owner initially took the dog outside on a leash and the dog pulled away from the owner and got loose. The owner is not expected to be issued a ticket in the incident.

The dog was reportedly updated on its inoculations and was released to the control of animal control.

