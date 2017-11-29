Boone man facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a mi - | WBTV Charlotte

Boone man facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

BOONE, NC (WBTV) -

A 42-year-old Watauga County man is facing multiple child pornography charges. 

According to the Boone Police Department, Timothy Scott Hardin was charged Friday with attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Police said they received information that Hardin allegedly was looking for and had "child exploitation material" at his home located off of Quail Ridge Lane in Boone. 

Hardin received a $100,000 secured bond. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 29, police said. 

No other details were released. 

