Boone man facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

A 42-year-old Watauga County man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

According to the Boone Police Department, Timothy Scott Hardin was charged Friday with attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said they received information that Hardin allegedly was looking for and had "child exploitation material" at his home located off of Quail Ridge Lane in Boone.

Hardin received a $100,000 secured bond. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 29, police said.

No other details were released.

