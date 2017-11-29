$100,000 worth of ATV's stolen from Stanly County dealer

For many, an ATV or dirt bike will be high on the Christmas wish list this year. Those items are also pretty high on the wish list for thieves.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend someone tore out a part of a back fence at Crossroads Yamaha-Suzuki-Polaris in Albemarle and rolled away more than $100,000 worth of equipment.

“Mostly side by sides, two used Polaris RZRs, two new Polaris RZRs, Yamaha YXE 1000, ATV and a dirt bike as well," said owner Jason Ramantanin.

Surveillance video shows U-Haul trucks nearby. The dealership owner and Albemarle Police believe the thieves rolled the ATV's, UTV's and a dirt bike into the U-Haul trucks and took off.

“Somebody knows something, they’ve had to talk. These units are very new, they’re very big, they’re very flashy, it’s very hard to hide these units, they’re the size of a Toyota pick-up or Jeep, they would be very recognizable moving, 7 or 8 big pieces together," Ramantanin added.

A few months ago a similar crime was reported at a dealership in Goldsboro.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Albemarle Police at 704-984-9500, or 704-984-9511.

