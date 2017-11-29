Nurse accused of helping inmate escape for sex on several occasions

A nurse working at the Chester County Detention Center was arrested Tuesday accused of taking an inmate out of jail on multiple occasions to have sex.

Katherine Leanne Heckman, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and two counts of aiding escape from prison.

The inmate Heckman is accused of helping escape, 33-year-old Sean Kenneth Lyles, is charged with two counts of escape. Lyles was in the detention center on a burglary charge, according to the official report.

The report states the investigation began when detectives at the detention center received an email stating that "an incident" had occurred between the inmate and the employee.

Affidavits released Wednesday state that Heckman helped Lyles escape on at least six separate occasions, three in October and three in November.

Heckman was released several hours after her arrest on a $24,000 bond. Lyles is still being held on a $30,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

