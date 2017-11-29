Teens facing multiple charges in south Charlotte, Huntersville burglaries

The two 16-year-olds who are accused of burglarizing 13 different businesses in south Charlotte and Huntersville, then crashing a vehicle after eluding officers Monday are facing several charges.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, Lamariay Witherspoon and Douglas Mobley were arrested and charged in connection with the string of burglaries. Officers say they are also searching for two other robbers in connection with these burglaries but did not give further details.

All the burglaries occurred between 1:45 and 2:20 a.m. Monday. In each incident, the businesses' glass doors were smashed with a rock, and the thieves then targeted the cash registers. Almost all of the burglaries happened at restaurants.

PREVIOUS: Duo detained after string of business break-ins, crash in Huntersville

On Wednesday, Huntersville police said Witherspoon was charged with six counts of breaking and entering, six counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking after entering. He was also charged for his involvement in five break-ins that happened on Monday.

Mobley was charged with six counts of breaking and entering, six counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possessing a firearm as a minor and possessing a stolen firearm.

CMPD did not release how much money was taken altogether, but praised the targeted businesses for not having large amounts of cash inside during non-business hours and having security systems, as police say it helped them catch two out of the four robbers.

Officers responding to one of the break-ins saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a "high rate of speed." The officers tried to catch up with the vehicle but lost sight of it near Gilead Road.

The crash happened a short time later on Beatties Ford Road near Carrington Pointe Drive. Firefighters said there was a "car versus a tree." The driver had fled from the vehicle when crews arrived, officials said.

Investigators say evidence left inside the vehicle appeared to point back to the six break-ins.

Later, police got a call about two males in a nearby neighborhood who were knocking on doors and asking for a ride to Charlotte. The two males were located and detained.

Mobley reportedly had a stolen gun on him while he was being taken in by police.

No one was injured during the break-ins or the crash.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two other wanted robbers who are pictured in the surveillance photos.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.