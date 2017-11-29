Teens facing multiple charges in south Charlotte, Huntersville burglaries

Police are asking for the public's help trying to identify a man who may be involved in multiple armed robberies throughout Charlotte.More >>
Police say the man drove to his home on Montgomery Avenue and Snotherly Street in Albemarle, jumped out of his vehicle with a gun and then barricaded himself inside the home.
This is the 13th year the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas has given "Puppies for Patients."
Lincoln County police arrested a man after he brandished a knife during a domestic dispute. According to police, a man threatened people at the residence with a knife before running into a nearby wooded area.
For many, an ATV or dirt bike will be high on the Christmas wish list this year.
