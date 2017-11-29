Sweet Potato & Coconut Soup

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Presented by Cydni Baldwin (Johnson & Wales University)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 small yellow onion, minced
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- ¾ teaspoon ground coriander
- 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1- 2 cups water
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1/3 cup light coconut milk
- ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes, garnish
- scallions, thinly sliced
Directions:
- Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until translucent and fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the turmeric and coriander, allowing the spices to toast for a minute.
- Peel and dice the sweet potato and add it to the pot along with vegetable broth and water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and let cook until the sweet potatoes are tender.
- Once the sweet potatoes are tender, carefully puree the soup in small batches with an immersion blender or blender. Stir in the lemon juice and light coconut milk.
(Optional: Garnish with coconut flakes and thinly sliced scallion greens.)