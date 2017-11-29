Sweet Potato & Coconut Soup - | WBTV Charlotte

Sweet Potato & Coconut Soup

Presented by Cydni Baldwin (Johnson & Wales University)  

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 small yellow onion, minced
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • ¾ teaspoon ground coriander
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1- 2 cups water
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • 1/3 cup light coconut milk
  • ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes, garnish
  • scallions, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1.       Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until translucent and fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the turmeric and coriander, allowing the spices to toast for a minute.

  1.       Peel and dice the sweet potato and add it to the pot along with vegetable broth and water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and let cook until the sweet potatoes are tender.

  1.       Once the sweet potatoes are tender, carefully puree the soup in small batches with an immersion blender or blender. Stir in the lemon juice and light coconut milk.

(Optional: Garnish with coconut flakes and thinly sliced scallion greens.)

