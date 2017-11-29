Cooleemee Police looking for man who tried to pass fake $100 bills

Police in the Davie County town of Cooleemee are trying to find a man who gave counterfeit $100 bills to a clerk at a local store.

According to the report, the man walked into the Dollar General on Highway 801. He approached the cash register and tried to use five $100 bills to buy a $500 gift card.

The man is seen in surveillance video from the store.

As the clerk tried to have a manager to check the bills, the man left the store. He was last seen driving a 1990's model silver Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cooleemee Police at 336-284-4098.

