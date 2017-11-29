Man believed to be involved in several armed robberies wanted

Police are asking for the public's help trying to identify a man who may be involved in multiple armed robberies throughout Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man robbed China Fun business on Albemarle Road at gunpoint just before noon on Nov. 15. Police say the same man may be responsible for robbing a Smoothie King on Prosperity Church Road at gunpoint around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Two days later, a man who matched the same description as the robber in the previous robberies, attempted to rob a Papa Murphy’s on Lancaster Highway around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Police said the robbery was unsuccessful and the man reportedly fled from the scene.

On Nov. 20, a man also attempted to rob a Dairy Queen on Prosperity Church Road at gunpoint around 5:14 p.m. Officers say this robbery was also unsuccessful and the man fled from the scene.

Police say all of the robberies may be connected based off of the robber's physical description. The robber is described as a white man who is in his 30s. The man is around 5-foot-10, muscular and bald, police said.

CMPD believe the man who is responsible for these armed robberies and attempted robberies is the person who reportedly robbed the Starbucks on Providence Road at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

