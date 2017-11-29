Child burned in home on 2nd Street in Salisbury

A 7-year-old child suffered burns on Wednesday morning in a small fire.

The fire happened at around 7:30 am at a house in the 1700 block of 2nd Street, just off Mooresville Road.

Salisbury firefighters as well as officers with Salisbury Police responded to the scene.

Investigators say the boy had burns to his face and arms and was transported to Brenner Children's Hospital.

