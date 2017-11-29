Portion of east Charlotte road shut down due to serious wreck

Three people have serious injuries after a crash in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened in the 1500 block of North Graham Street just before 9 a.m. The wreck is blocking all of the lanes on North Graham Street, according to officials with CharMeck Alerts.

MEDIC said two people have life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries. All of the three victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, MEDIC said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, Graham Street is shut down between Dalton Avenue and Plymouth Street. Firefighters are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Traffic advisory; 1500 Block of Graham St is closed between Dalton Ave and Plymouth St due to MVA; seek alternate routes — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 29, 2017

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Crews have not said when the road is expected to reopen.

