14-month-old dies from injuries in wreck along N. Graham Street

A 14-month-old girl has died from injuries sustained in a serious crash Wednesday morning along Charlotte's N. Graham Street.

According to police, the crash happened along the 1500-block of N. Graham Street.

The driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla, Dora Del Carmen Sosa, was driving behind a large truck when she changed lanes to pass the truck. That's when she saw a pick-up truck stopped and waiting to make a left turn.

Sosa attempted to swerve around the truck into the on-coming lanes, hitting a Toyota Camry driven by David John Collins Jr. head-on.

Both drivers and a 14-month-old girl in Sosa's vehicle were rushed to the hospital. The young girl later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the child was in an infant carrier, however the child seat was not being used as designed, and the young girl was not properly restrained.

Detectives believe the misuse of the child passenger seat was a contributing factor in the death.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Crum, CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.

