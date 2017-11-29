Star NFL player sued by Huntersville man who says the player seduced his wife

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Oct. 12 (Credit: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

A star NFL player is being sued by a Huntersville man who says the player seduced his wife and ruined their marriage.

Fletcher Cox, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, is being sued for alienation of affection by Joshua Jeffords in Mecklenburg County Civil Court.

Cox, 26, signed a six-year, $102 million contract with the Eagles last year. He has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, which was filed on Nov. 22, Jeffords said he and his wife were happily married until September, when he learned of salacious text messages and messages over Snapchat between Cox and his wife. At least two of the text messages from Cox said he wanted to get her pregnant, the lawsuit states.

Jeffords’ wife sent messages to Cox calling him “boo” and saying she was “loving everything you have to say” and “I really like you ...,” “We’d make some damn beautiful babies” and “I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually ...” according to the lawsuit.

Cox, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, also sent the woman a photo via Snapchat of his genitals, according to the lawsuit.

Jeffords says in his lawsuit that he was admitted to a facility to seek mental health treatment for “substantial emotional distress.”

He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.

Jeffords is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to this lawsuit.

News of the lawsuit went viral after TMZ Sports first reported on the case on Nov. 22. TMZ’s story has drawn at least 15,000 shares on Facebook.

Staff researcher Maria David contributed.