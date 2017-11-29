Charlotte area named one of top housing markets nationwide

Are you hoping to buy a home in 2018? If so, you may see a big growth in the real estate market, experts say.

2018 could be the year to buy a home.

According to Realtor.com, southern cities are expected to be ahead of the national average regarding home sales with Charlotte being one of the leading cities.

Sales are expected to grow by at least six percent in Tulsa, Little Rock, Dallas and Charlotte in comparison with sales growing less than three percent nationally.

The Charlotte, Concord and Gastonia areas also came in at number seven on a list of top 10 housing markets nationwide.The list was based of the largest home sales and price gains, according to Realtor.com

Realtor.com put together a list of the five trends that home buyers should watch out for in the upcoming year. The housing market is expected to see an increase in inventory which would be the first inventory gain since 2015.

Along with more homes for sale, price increases are expected to slow down. More millennials are also expected to jump in the market and could possibly account for 43 percent of home buyers, according to Realtor.com

Tax reform bills that are moving through congress could have a potential impact on markets with higher prices and incomes.

RELATED: Depleted housing market to see inventory growth in 2018

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.