Charlotte area named one of top housing markets nationwide

According to CharMeck Alerts, the wreck happened in the 1500 block of North Graham Street just before 9 a.m. The wreck is blocking all of the lanes on North Graham Street.More >>
Fletcher Cox, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, is being sued for alienation of affection by Joshua Jeffords in Mecklenburg County Civil Court.More >>
Multiple lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard were blocked off for some time while firefighters battled the fire.More >>
According to Realtor.com, southern cities are expected to be ahead of the national average regarding home sales with Charlotte being one of the leading cities.More >>
From Catawba College: Catawba alumna and trustee Darlene Landis Ball of Salisbury was honored by her alma mater as the 2017 recipient of the College’s prestigious Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. Award for Distinguished Service.More >>
