1962 alumna honored with Catawba College Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. award

From Catawba College: Catawba alumna and trustee Darlene Landis Ball of Salisbury was honored by her alma mater as the 2017 recipient of the College’s prestigious Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. Award for Distinguished Service.

Ball, who recently stepped down as chair of Catawba’s Board of Trustees, was presented the award by College President Brien Lewis, during a special 1851 Society Celebration for the institution’s major donors. The event was held in Peeler Crystal Lounge of the Robertson College-Community Center on campus.

Lewis said college administrators and Ball’s peers on the Board of Trustees placed “value on her opinions and sage advice, and look to her for counsel, knowing that she shares it with a great love for this institution.”

Ball, Lewis shared, came south to Catawba from her home in Maryland with the admonition from her father that “You can be anything you choose to be.” Ball took her dad’s advice to heart, majoring in Biology and Chemistry, and becoming a self-described geek, but “a geek who got things done.” She was SGA President, a May Day Court attendant, and the female recipient in her graduating class of the prestigious Whitener Award.

Ball also found love during her undergraduate tenure at Catawba. She ended up marrying the college quarterback, Ron Ball, a student athlete from West Virginia. The two were married for 46 years until his death in 2009 and had two children, daughter Kristin and son Vaden. Today, she is grandmother of two grandchildren.

Ball enjoyed a successful career, working first at Dan River Mills in its research division. She went to work for Burlington Industries in 1964 and held 11 different positions of responsibility there concluding with her position as Corporate Vice President of E-Business Development in 2001. From 2008 until now, she has been a partner in Seating Safety Solutions, a business that her husband co-founded.

At Catawba, she was recognized in 1976 as the recipient of the Distinguished Alumna Award. In 2009, she was inducted into the Ketner School of Business Hall of Fame. She is and has been a perennial member of the Chiefs Club, and has served on the Alumni Association Board, including a term as its President. She was tapped to serve on the Board of Trustees in 1999, and served as its chair between 2012 and 2017. Ball has also consistently supported various projects and campaigns at the college, including taking a lead role in moving her Class of 1962’s Endowed Scholarship to the McCorkle’s Scholarship level.

Outside of Catawba, she has been an active participant in many Habitat for Humanity builds in Greensboro and Salisbury; she is recognizable because she is always the woman who arrives with her own tool belt and tools. She is also a big supporter of Rowan Helping Ministries.

Named in honor of the late Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. of Conover, a businessman and a long-serving member of the College Board of Trustees, the award is presented annually to individuals whose actions and generosity to both the college and their communities emulate those of Mr. Shuford. Originally named the President’s Award for Distinguished Service and first presented in 1983, the award was renamed to honor Mr. Shuford in 1984 for his service and generosity to Catawba.

Other Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. Award recipients and the year in which they received the award include Dr. Theodore P. Leonard, 1983; Enoch A. Goodman, 1984; Clifford A. Peeler, 1985; James F. Hurley, 1986; Ralph W. Ketner, 1987; Elizabeth C. Stanback, 1988; Roy E. Leinbach, Jr., 1989; Frances H. Johnson, 1990; Patricia P. Rendleman, 1991; Mariam Cannon Hayes, 1992; Tom E. Smith, 1993; Claude S. Abernethy, Jr., 1994; Millard F. Wilson, 1995; Fred J. Stanback, Jr., 1996; Paul E. Fisher, 1997; Daniel E. Kirk, 1998; Mary O. Dearborn, 1999; Wilson L. Smith, 2000; Marion M. Richard, 2001; J. Fred and Bonnie Corriher, 2002; William C. Stanback, 2003; Jacqueline C. Leonard, 2004; Charles Taylor, Jr., 2005; Newton O. Fowler and C.A. “Junie” Michael III, 2006; Claude B. Hampton, Jr. and James L. Williamson, 2007; Charles G. Potts, Wade Hampton Shuford, Jr., Dr. Robert E. and Brenda S. Knott, 2008; Robert and Sara Cook, 2009; Raymond and Shirley Ritchie and David E. “Gene” Fuller, 2010; Gordon P. Hurley and Martha Kirkland West, 2011; Joseph B. Oxendine, 2012; Larry Cloninger and Barry Leonard, 2013; William “Bill” and Shari Graham, 2014; Richard “Dick” Seiwell in 2015; and Greg Alcorn, 2016.

