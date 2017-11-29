Firefighters: Two-alarm fire at west Charlotte sports bar was intentionally set

All lanes are back open on a west Charlotte road after a sports bar caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a two-alarm fire started at Bullies Sports Bar on Berryhill Road at Wilkinson Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Multiple lanes in both directions on Wilkinson Boulevard were blocked off for some time while firefighters battled the fire.

Crews said over 50 firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

Update 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 2459 Wilkinson Blvd; 50 plus FF’s control fire in 30 minutes; no injuries; fire under investigation; DGist pic.twitter.com/6FSJtLuFfa — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 29, 2017

Firefighters said the restaurant had an open sign but the business was closed when the fire started.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire was intentionally set, firefighters said. The blaze caused $200,000 in damages, crews said.

Update 2 Alarm Fire; 2402 Wilkinson Blvd; fire was intentionally set; damage estimates $200,000; fire remains under investigation; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 29, 2017

The owners of the sports bar said they were shocked by the fire and are unsure whether they will rebuild.

