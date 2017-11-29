Firefighters: Two-alarm fire at west Charlotte sports bar was in - | WBTV Charlotte

Firefighters: Two-alarm fire at west Charlotte sports bar was intentionally set

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Credit: Charlotte Fire Department
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

All lanes are back open on a west Charlotte road after a sports bar caught fire Wednesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a two-alarm fire started at Bullies Sports Bar on Berryhill Road at Wilkinson Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Multiple lanes in both directions on Wilkinson Boulevard were blocked off for some time while firefighters battled the fire. 

Crews said over 50 firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes. 

Firefighters said the restaurant had an open sign but the business was closed when the fire started. 

No one was hurt in the fire. 

The fire was intentionally set, firefighters said. The blaze caused $200,000 in damages, crews said. 

The owners of the sports bar said they were shocked by the fire and are unsure whether they will rebuild. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly