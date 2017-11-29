Man accused of firing over 30 rounds at police during Albemarle shootout

A man reportedly shot at officers following a chase in Stanly County Tuesday night.

According to Albemarle police, the incident started when officers attempted to pull a man over who was wanted in Cabarrus County. The man allegedly refused and fled from the scene, beginning a chase with officers.

Police say the man drove to his home on Montgomery Avenue and Snotherly Street in Albemarle, jumped out of his vehicle with a gun and then barricaded himself inside the home. The man reportedly shot more than 30 rounds at police from his home during the standoff, officers said. Police said the shots were "unexpected" and "so intense" that they didn't return fire because they were ducking from the bullets.

A special weapons team brought in a robot from Union County which went inside the home, officers said. That's when officers found out the man had taken his own life, police said.

The man allegedly had an arsenal of weapons including a pistol, long rifle and a shot gun in his home, police said.

No officers were injured in the shootout. Officers' vehicles were struck during the standoff.

The man's name has not been released.

