One of Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted is arrested

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was placed on the Most Wanted list earlier this year.

Antoine Darnell Cherry was arrested Nov. 22.

Cherry, 33, was charged with failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address by a registered sex offender and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Both are felony charges.

Cherry was convicted in 2014 of second-degree kidnapping of a minor, drug possession, and various traffic violations.

Cherry is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.

The Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list may be seen here: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

