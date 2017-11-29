Father of missing child says it doesn't add up

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow on this hump day, November 29. I wanted to send this quick email to let you know the stories we're watching now on WBTV News This Morning. As soon as you wake up turn us on. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.

BREAKING NOW: Wilkinson Boulevard is shut down right now near Berryhill Drive. Fire crews are investigating an overnight fire at Bullies Sports Bar. It took firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out. So how did it happen and how bad was the damage? WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live at the scene and already got information from investigators to share on air.

AMBER ALERT: The father of this missing three-year-old from North Carolina says he's skeptical about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Mariah Woods was last seen at her home in Onslow County, sleeping in her bed. Hear from her father who says the circumstances around her disappearance don't add up.

Charlotte was expecting to hear if it was on the short list of potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters by this Friday. Now we're learning that announcement is not going to happen after all. We'll tell you why it's being delayed.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has announced his running mate for the 2018 election. Remember this will be the first time voters elect the lieutenant governor jointly with the governor. We'll tell you who the woman is that will be on the ticket with him.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's a cool start to the day, but not as cold as we have felt some mornings. Will that make for a nice rest of the day? What changes should you prepare for? Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases will have your most accurate forecast with all the details.

