World class bonsai exhibition coming to Kannapolis this weekend

For the fifth year, bonsai artists from all over the country will show their bonsai trees in the exceptionally beautiful marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held on Saturday December 2nd (10AM - 5PM) and Sunday December 3 rd, 2017 (10AM – 3 PM) at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive.

Admission and parking are free for this event. More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net.

In addition to the large display of top-quality bonsai trees on exhibition, for those who want to get started in bonsai and for experienced hobbyists, more than 50 tables of pre-bonsai plant material and bonsai supplies will be on sale at the show.

Exceptional bonsai pots will also be sold. Both newcomers and long-time hobbyists can attend free bonsai demos/lessons that will be held each day at 10 AM and at noon (on Saturday there will be an additional lesson at 2 PM).

Famous bonsai masters will teach these demos (William Valavanis from New York, Rodney Clemons from Georgia, Owen Reich from Tennessee, Sean Smith from Maryland, and Tyler Sherrod from North Carolina).

At 5:30 PM Saturday December 2nd there will be a bonsai auction open to all. Bonsai is an ancient art, started in China, and later adopted by the Japanese.

The word bonsai, in Japanese, means “tree in a pot”.

The oldest trees in the USA were a gift from Japan to the US at the bicentennial of our country (1976).

One tree, still on display at the National Arboretum, dates back to before Columbus discovered America.

Bonsai are normal trees that are kept small by root pruning. These trees could grow in your yard to full size if allowed to. Only tropical bonsai (like figs) can be kept inside; most bonsai must be kept outdoors to survive. The art of bonsai is to make these little trees appear to be miniatures of old trees.

The Southeast is rapidly becoming a center of excellence in bonsai. Several bonsai masters who apprenticed for years in Japan, live and teach here (Bjorn Bjorholm in Nashville, Owen Reich in Knoxville, Tyler Sherrod in Hickory, Rodney Clemons in Atlanta, Sean Smith in Maryland) and the region hosts two nationally recognized bonsai shows (one at the NC Arboretum in Asheville and the upcoming Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show in Kannapolis).

There are bonsai clubs in Charlotte, Columbia SC, Raleigh and Wake Forest.

