Charlotte mom running out of time for life saving surgery

A family thought they found a procedure that would give them a bit of hope, the one option left they say could save their mom’s life.

But they’re worried it’s out of reach unless they get a whole lot of help.

The Ballantyne mom’s life in the last year and a half, has been a battle.

“I can’t even bend over to tie my shoes, I mean it’s just all, it’s horrible,” she said.

After 18 rounds of chemotherapy and seven months of remission Monica Mitchell-Giraudo has stage four ovarian cancer.

“I feel like I’m staring death in the face,” she added.

The family says for Charlotte doctors, treatment at this point means treating the pain and not curing the cancer. Mitchell-Giraudo says after some research, the family found another option at a hospital up north, HIPEC, a potentially life-saving procedure.

But with that possibility they say came with a crushing blow from the insurance company.

“Two days before Thanksgiving we learned it was 100 percent completely denied,” Mitchel-Giraudo said.

None of the procedure would be covered financially, something the family wasn’t prepared for.

“To not be given that as at least something to consider, is shocking,” she added.

So a friend took to the internet in attempt to raise the $150,000 to fund the surgery.

“We’re just…we’re like, stifled with the generosity,” the mother said.

If they can’t figure out how to pay for it, they’ll be forced to cancel.

“I feel scared to wait any longer. I’m scared to wait until December 5th,” she said.

Right now the online fundraiser has raised about a fifth of the money the family needs. If they reach their goal they’ll be on a plane to Baltimore for the surgery Monday morning.

Anyone who would like to help the family can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/Monica-Mitchell-Giraudo-is-loved

