Gun shots reported in northeast Charlotte, CMPD unit involved in crash

Police are investigating gun shots in northeast Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Officers received an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1000 block of Tom Hunter Road.

Police say a victim was located with non-life threatening injuries and was uncooperative.

Officers received another call shortly after of a two-vehicle accident at Tom Hunter Road and Reagan Drive. One of the vehicles involved was a CMPD car, reports stated.

No information has been released on any injuries at this time.

Officers cannot confirm whether the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

