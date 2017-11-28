Missing girl's father skeptical

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, the father of a missing 3-year old girl is skeptical about her disappearance. Mariah Woods was last seen Sunday night asleep in her Jacksonville, NC bed. Family members say the back door was unlocked and they can’t imagine her walking away with her leg disability. Her father does not live in the same house and wonders why the four adults who were there say they never heard a thing.

A surprise stick-up in the Myers Park area tonight. An armed man robbed the Starbucks on Providence. We’re asking police if they have any leads in the case.

Startling allegations against a former Massage Envy therapist in Charlotte.

Records suggest he forced a female coworker to perform oral sex on him during a massage session in her home in 2015.

If you liked today’s mild November temperatures, you’ll love tomorrow. The mercury will rise a few degrees and stay that way on Wednesday and Thursday. As for the first weekend of December, meteorologist Leigh Brock will have details.

Please join Molly Grantham, Leigh Brock, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!