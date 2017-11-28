Missing girl's father skeptical

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tonight, the father of a missing 3-year old girl is skeptical about her disappearance. Mariah Woods was last seen Sunday night asleep in her Jacksonville, NC bed. Family members say the back door was unlocked and they can’t imagine her walking away with her leg disability. Her father does not live in the same house and wonders why the four adults who were there say they never heard a thing.
A surprise stick-up in the Myers Park area tonight. An armed man robbed the Starbucks on Providence. We’re asking police if they have any leads in the case.
Startling allegations against a former Massage Envy therapist in Charlotte.
Records suggest he forced a female coworker to perform oral sex on him during a massage session in her home in 2015.
If you liked today’s mild November temperatures, you’ll love tomorrow. The mercury will rise a few degrees and stay that way on Wednesday and Thursday. As for the first weekend of December, meteorologist Leigh Brock will have details.
Please join Molly Grantham, Leigh Brock, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Police say the man drove to his home on Montgomery Avenue and Snotherly Street in Albemarle, jumped out of his vehicle with a gun and then barricaded himself inside the home.More >>
Multiple lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard were blocked off for some time while firefighters battled the fire.More >>
For the fifth year, bonsai artists from all over the country will show their bonsai trees in the exceptionally beautiful marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.More >>
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was placed on the Most Wanted list earlier this year.More >>
Police are investigating gun shots in northeast Charlotte Tuesday evening. Officers received an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1000 block of Tom Hunter Road, according to officials.More >>
