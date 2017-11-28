JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Men's Basketball Grabs Three CIAA Weekly Honors

JCSU Men’s Basketball Earns Three CIAA Weekly Honors



Charlotte, N.C. (Nov. 28, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University men’s basketball team brought home three weekly CIAA honors the league has announced.



Senior Robert Davis (West Friendship, Md.) was named CIAA Player of the Week after Davis continuing his stellar start to his senior campaign.



In the three JCSU wins last week, he scored 27 points against Lees-McRae, 26 against Belmont Abbey and 20 against West Georgia for an average of 24.3 points for the week. He returned a 55.1% field goal percentage, shot 40% from beyond the arc and 78.6% from the line. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds during the span and dished 13 assists, including an eight assist outing against West Georgia. He also had six steals.



Teammate Roddric Ross (Forest City, N.C.) earned Newcomer of the Week honors after scoring in double-digits in each game of the week, including a 20-point outing against Belmont Abbey. He also scored 14 against Lees-McRae and had 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Against West Georgia last Saturday, he scored 10 points. For the week, he shot 51.4% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range and averaged 7.0 rebounds.



Rounding out the awards for the Golden Bulls was long-time head coach Stephen Joyner, Sr., earning the league’s Coach of the Week honor. Under his guidance, JCSU had a 3-0 week with home wins over Lees-McRae (77-61), Belmont Abbey (82-69) and West Georgia (81-68). In the wins, JCSU had an average winning margin of 14 points.



JCSU currently stands at 6-2 on the season and will host Anderson on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in Brayboy Gym.







