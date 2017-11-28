Police investigating armed robbery at Starbucks in south Charlotte

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a coffee shop in south Charlotte.

The robbery happened before 8 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 500 block of Providence Road near Cherokee Road. Police said a person robbed the store then left the scene.

No details of the robbery or description of the robber have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

