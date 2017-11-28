One injured when dump truck, van collide in Rowan County

One person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moose and Goldfish Roads in Kannapolis. Troopers said it appears the driver of a van went into the intersection illegally and was struck by the dump truck.

The dump truck then tipped over off the roadway and lost the load of logs it was carrying.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. That person's name has not been released, but troopers said they are expected to be OK.

There is no word on possible charges.

