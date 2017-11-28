Police are searching for a robber in Lancaster Co.

Lancaster police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in the county.

Deputies were called out to the Swami Mart on South Main Street at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Heath Springs. Reports say the store clerk reported that a man came into the store while other customers were inside and patted his pockets, indicating he may have forgotten his wallet.

He went back outside and sat in his car for about three minutes before walking back in after the other customers had left, the report states. Officials say the robber then demanded the clerk put the money in a gray plastic bag.

The robber drove away from the scene in his car.

He is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie imprinted with "XXIX" down at least one sleeve and long athletic pants with red stripes down the leg. His car has damage to the front passenger door and is missing chrome trim from that area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 888-247-6372.

