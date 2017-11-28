Multiple people injured, one airlifted from crash in Union County

Several people, including one who was flown to the hospital, were injured in a crash in Union County Tuesday.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Weddington Road near Potter Road, which is near the Wesley Chapel area. Deputies said that "multiple patients" were being treated for injuries, including the one person who was airlifted.

The victims' names and conditions have not been released.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both were still sitting in the roadway with heavy front-end damage.

Weddington Road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.