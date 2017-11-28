$20k worth of NASCAR memorabilia stolen, suspect caught on camera

A thief got away with more than $20,000 worth of NASCAR memorabilia from a storage unit over the weekend.

Officials say the thief broke into the victim's storage unit located at Economy Mini Storage on U.S. 70 West in McDowell County. The thief took 1,500 small NASCAR Hot Wheels cars, 500 NASCAR diecast race cars, a Davey Allison NASCAR telephone, 50 figurines and a truck bed toolbox. The total value of the memorabilia is estimated at $21,810.

According to reports, a preliminary investigation revealed at least eight units were hit.

The theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. on Friday and 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect's vehicle is a light-colored Ford truck which was caught on camera, reports stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at Crime Stoppers and could receive a cash reward.

