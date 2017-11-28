$20k worth of NASCAR memorabilia stolen, suspect caught on camera

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of Wilkesboro Blvd (NC 18) and Taylorsville Road (Hwy 90) in Lenoir.More >>
Former North Carolina Secretary of Environmental Quality Donald van der Vaart is retiring from the agency, less than a month after being placed on paid administrative leave by current DEQ Secretary Michael Regan.More >>
The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Weddington Road near Potter Road, which is near the Wesley Chapel area.More >>
A Rockwell man is being held under a bond of $1 million on a long list of charges. Rodney Neil Hardin, 39, of 2501 Wind Swept Way in Rockwell, was arrested on Monday night by investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
Lancaster police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Lancaster County. Deputies were called out to the Swami Mart on South Main Street at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Heath Springs.More >>
