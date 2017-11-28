Fourth person charged in death of man shot, killed while driving in Rock Hill

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was shot and killed while driving a pickup truck in Rock Hill.

Police say 19-year-old Johnte Kaheem Williams was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and charged with murder in the October shooting death of 19-year-old Justin Penland.

Williams is also charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The investigation began on October 26 when officers responded to a crash involving a pickup truck that had struck a parked car and a building at the Mallard Pointe Apartments on the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.

Officers found the driver, Penland, at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later died.

Police asked the public for help and leads in solving the case. On November 16, detectives with Rock Hill Police Department arrested three men in connection to the case.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Three men arrested after man fatally shot, crashes into apartment

Officers charged Isaiah Hemphill with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, attempted robbery and drug charges.

Two other men - Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte - were charged with attempted armed robbery, accessory after the fact, and drug charges.

There is no word on what evidence may have led to the charges against Williams.

