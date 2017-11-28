SLED investigating death of inmate at York County Detention Center

SLED is conducting a death investigation of an inmate who died at the York County Detention Center.

Officials say a detention officer was notified by another inmate that the inmate, 28-year-old Jonathon Paul Morgan, was breathing abnormally Tuesday around 1 a.m. According to the report, staff immediately called emergency medical personnel and performed CPR.

The attempts were unsuccessful and Morgan was pronounced deceased.

Morgan was brought to the York County Detention Center by Rock Hill Police around 11:10 p.m. Monday. He was originally arrested in September, was being held on charges including petit larceny, resisting police, and furnishing contraband in a prison.

Officials are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but say no foul play is suspected. The investigation is standard procedure for any inmate death, reports say.

