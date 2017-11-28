SLED investigating death of inmate at York County Detention Center

The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moose and Goldfish Roads in Kannapolis.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) released early results concerning diversity at magnet schools. This year the district included each student's socioeconomic status to attend a magnet school.More >>
The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of Wilkesboro Blvd (NC 18) and Taylorsville Road (Hwy 90) in Lenoir.More >>
Former North Carolina Secretary of Environmental Quality Donald van der Vaart is retiring from the agency, less than a month after being placed on paid administrative leave by current DEQ Secretary Michael Regan.More >>
The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Weddington Road near Potter Road, which is near the Wesley Chapel area.More >>
