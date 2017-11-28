Catawba College administrator selected for Wisconsin company board

Nelson Murphy, Catawba College’s Executive Vice President for Finance & Operations, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Sonic Foundry, Inc. His appointment was announced on November 17th by the Madison, Wisconsin-based company that is a global leader for video creation and management solutions.

Murphy has been the Executive VP, Finance & Operations for Catawba College since 2015. Previously he has held senior corporate positions including VP, Finance, Electronic Systems Sector at Northrop Grumman Corp., and senior finance roles for AT&T in the US, Europe and Latin America.

Murphy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Wake Forest University.

Murphy and wife Carol are residents of Salisbury, and are parents of two adult sons, Connor and Charlie

