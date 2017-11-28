VIDEO: WBTV's Kristen Hampton turns the tables on a scam caller

WBTV's Good News reporter Kristen Hampton posted a video of her turning the tables on a scam caller on her Facebook page, and the video is going viral.

"So, a scammer called and asked for my credit card number so I could get a "lower rate". I gave him a whole bunch of made up numbers. Then I waited on hold for a while. Then this happened," Hampton wrote.

The video that followed shows Hampton talking with the scammer on speakerphone. Although both speak very friendly to each other - the scammer even tells her he loves her - it's clear the reporter isn't giving the caller the information he wants.

Watch the video above for a good laugh!

