PHOTOS: Person wanted in killing of homeless man in Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who may be involved in the killing of a homeless man near uptown Charlotte in September.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the person of interest is wanted in connection to the death of 38-year-old Joseph Bellamy.

Officers said Bellamy was killed around 1:11 p.m. in the 900 block of N. College Street on Sept. 2. Police said Bellamy died at the scene from "unknown trauma." After a review by the Medical Examiner's Office, the case was ruled a homicide.

Law enforcement sources told WBTV that Bellamy was homeless and was found in a field near the Urban Ministry Center. Sources said that a medical examiner determined Bellamy's body had a bullet wound.

Officers say the wanted man was a passenger in the pictured Chrysler Pacifica.

If you have any information or know the man's identity, you can call 704-432-TIPS.

