Disaster recovery centers set to open in western NC counties following severe storms

Two disaster recovery centers are expected to open in two western North Carolina counties to help residents who were affected by the severe storms that swept through the area in October.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the centers will open in Caldwell and Wilkes counties. The two centers are joining a disaster recovery center loan outreach center, which had been previously announced in Watauga County.

Cooper released this statement:

“The storm damaged a number of our mountain communities. While the majority of the damage was in the Boone area, we realize residents in other areas need help, too. That’s why we are opening recovery centers in other areas.”

The governor had previously issued a state disaster declaration for Watauga County. Cooper said that North Carolina received a a Small Business Administration disaster declaration which would allow for "low-interest loans and some grants available to home and business owners and renters in impacted areas."

A spokesperson with the governor said Watauga County was the only county that "met the threshold" for the declaration, but said residents and business owners in Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Wilkes counties can apply for federal assistance.

The centers in Caldwell County and Watauga County open Tuesday at 11 a.m. and close on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Both centers are closed on Sunday but are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The centers are also open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The disaster recovery center in Caldwell County is located at the Grace Chapel Fire Department on Grace Chapel Road. The disaster recovery center in Watauga County is located at the Emergency Operations Center on Hodges Gap Road - Building 9.

The center in Wilkes County opens Wednesday at 11 a.m. and is expected to close Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. The center is open from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for Cooper released this statement regarding loans for residents, homeowners and small business owners:

Loans up to $200,000 are available through the SBA to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed structures. Homeowners and renters also are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property such as clothing, appliances, etc. Businesses and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million for physical damage. Working capital loans are also available to small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations. Interest rates are as low as 1.75 percent for homeowners and renters, 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations and 3.385 percent for businesses with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. To supplement the SBA loan program, Governor Cooper also signed a Type I State Disaster Declaration for Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Wilkes counties. This declaration allows for individual assistance grants to homeowners who do not meet the qualifications for the low-interest federal SBA loans. These state grants can provide assistance in repairing damaged homes and replacement of personal property.

Flash flooding in Boone caused major damage to units in at least three different apartment complexes along Cedar Creek near Meadowview. The area is between the Boone Mall and the Walmart shopping areas.

Town officials had to temporarily order people in flooded apartments to get out. At least 60 people were involved and most of those who were affected were students at Appalachian State University.

According to a spokesperson with Blue Ridge Energy, over 12,000 customers were affected by power outages in Caldwell, Watauga and Alleghany counties following the storms.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Rutherford, Lincoln, Alexander, Caldwell and Cleveland counties for some time on Oct. 23. Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties were under a Tornado Watch.

