15-year-old Hibriten HS student killed in crash involving logging truck

A 15-year-old was killed in a crash involving a logging truck in Caldwell County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of Wilkesboro Blvd (NC 18) and Taylorsville Road (Hwy 90) in Lenoir. Police say the logging truck was turning right onto Taylorsville Rd when a Ford F-150 tried to go through the intersection and struck a log extending off the back of the truck.

The passenger in the Ford, 15-year-old Wesley Alfred Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Oliver was a student at Hibriten High School, located near the scene of the crash.

Counselors were available at the high school Tuesday for students, police said.

This is the third student death for Hibriten High in five years according to school officials.

Lenoir officers say they are taking it hard too because a child was killed and they have kids of their own. Captain Brian Phelps said he can't imagine what the Oliver family is going through.

"You know, our officers - we're fathers and our heart goes out to the family," Captain Phelps added.

Hibriten High School released a statement Tuesday on the death of Oliver:

To the faculty, staff, and students of Hibriten, please allow me your undivided attention. Many of you witnessed the aftermath of a serious automobile accident this morning, right in front of our school. I regret to inform you that one of our own, Wesley Oliver, a sophomore, was taken from us this morning. Our crisis management team is meeting right now in order for us to meet the counseling needs that we all are going to need. We are in the process of requesting additional counselors from other schools to come to Hibriten. At this time, I ask all of you to take a moment of silence in memory of one of our own. Hibriten has always had a reputation for being a tight knit family. We will get through this together. We are family.

Police say the intersection where the accident happened is not a problem area, but there are accidents from time to time. The departments warns drivers to be extra careful when driving next to large commercial trucks.

There was no word on other injuries.

As of 1 p.m., no charges had been filed in connection to the accident.

No further information has been released.

