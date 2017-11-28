Dale Earnhardt Jr. on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? With Colin Kaepernick?

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. is being pursued to be a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” according to the gossip website Hollywood Life.com.

The site says the NFL’s Colin Kaepernic is also in the running. Several news sites, including Popculture.com, are reporting producers want Earnhardt on the show, but all are citing Hollywood Life, which is using unnamed sources. That means you can take this with a grain of salt.

“According to our insiders, the hit show’s producers have already got two particular athletes in mind to lend the season some serious star power: Colin Kaepernick, 30, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., 43!” according to the HollywoodLife.com report. “Dale is retiring from NASCAR and they have wanted him for years and have asked forever for him to dance on the show...The show is very confidant that they can pull it off.”

USA Today recently reported that the next round of the show will be shorter and will have a cast made up entirely of athletes.

Colin Kaepernick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. haven’t yet publicly commented on the rumors.

However, this is not the first time Earnhardt has been brought up as a potential dancer on the show. In 2014, driver Dale Waltrip was a contestant and he challenged Earnhardt to join the dance troupe.

“I'm never going to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’,” Earnhardt Jr. told NASCAR.com at the time. “Just so we got that straight.”