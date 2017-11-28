Deputies looking for stolen truck, lawn equipment

One of the stolen mowers is similar to the one pictured here (Source: ebay.com)

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing truck that contains equipment belonging to a landscaping company.

According to the report, on Monday a deputy was called to a home in the 100 block of Kent Road to investigate the theft of the truck that belonged to Hager's Landscaping.

The workers were using backpack blowers and hearing protection, and did not hear someone come onto the property and take the vehicle, according to the report.

A 1995 white Isuzu box truck with the words "antique restoration" painted on the side was taken, along with two mowers, two string trimmers, a four gallon backpack sprayer, and a tool box.

The mowers are described as a Scag zero-turn Turf Tiger, and a Scag 52 inch walk behind mower.

The truck has a North Carolina license plate FD-9524.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.