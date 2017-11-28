Conover teen accused of breaking into vehicle, stealing multiple items

A 17-year-old is accused of breaking into a car and stealing multiple items in Maiden Friday.

According to the Maiden Police Department, John Dalton Coleman, of Conover, reportedly broke into a vehicle in the 1300 block of East Maiden Road around 12:40 a.m. Friday. Coleman allegedly had a backpack on him which contained items that were identified as stolen from the vehicle, police say.

Coleman was charged with breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle. Police say he received a $10,000 secured bond.

The stolen items that were in Coleman's backpack were returned to the owner, officers said.

