Mom says drug test prove her son was wrongfully suspended from NC middle school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - A Rocky Mount Middle School mom says her son was wrongfully suspended for using drugs. She says despite the proof, the school district will not let him back into school.

On Nov. 21, 14-year-old Timothy Richardson was suspended from Rocky Mount Middle School for 10 days. The suspension letter says the reason is “use of a controlled substance”.

“They keep thinking I’ve been smoking marijuana, but I never been smoking marijuana,” said Richardson.

Richardson says he went into a school bathroom where another student was smoking weed. Richardson says when he walked out of the bathroom, both he and the other student were blamed.

He says a school resource officer, principal, and assistant principal questioned him for hours, asking him over and over again if he smoked.

Richardson says he admitted to using weed even though he did not.

CBS North Carolina: “So finally you said, ‘I did smoke weed.’ Tell me about that.”

Richardson: “I said that because they kept asking me over and over and over. And I was like just forget it. I was like ‘yes.’”

“If you’re intimidating them, and you’re constantly asking something over, and over, and over eventually they’re going to cave,” said Dashema Bandy.

Bandy is Richardson’s mom. She took her son to get a drug test immediately after his suspension.

Across the board, the LabCorp test results show Richardson tested negative for any drugs.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Bandy had to wait six days to take those results back to the school.

She says finally her wait came to an end Monday, and she was hopeful for the schools response.

“They’re about to apologize to my son,” she said. “He is going back to school. He is still dressed for school today. He got up to get dressed, because I knew he was going back to school,” Bandy added.

Bandy says despite the results, the school refused to drop the suspension.

She says she reached out to CBS North Carolina for answers.

“I’m contacting you to get this to come to light because if it’s happening to mine it’s happening to others. I don’t want my child to be another statistic,” said Bandy.

CBS North Carolina called, emailed and went to the district offices.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public School officials would not speak about the incident. Instead they provided a copy of the district’s drug policy, something which is already posted online.

CBS North Carolina also called the board of education chair, and emailed every board member, but no one has responded with any answers.

Bandy says she is not giving up. She plans to appeal her son’s case to the board of education.