Northwest Charlotte road shut down after dump truck overturns, strikes power lines

Park Road in south Charlotte is shut down in both directions due to downed utility lines. A car overturned in the right lane of Park Road. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Officials are asking for drivers to take an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Park Road in south Charlotte is shut down in both directions due to downed utility lines. A car overturned in the right lane of Park Road. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Officials are asking for drivers to take an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
According to the Maiden Police Department, John Dalton Coleman, of Conover, reportedly broke into a vehicle in the 1300 block of East Maiden Road around 12:40 a.m. Friday.More >>
According to the Maiden Police Department, John Dalton Coleman, of Conover, reportedly broke into a vehicle in the 1300 block of East Maiden Road around 12:40 a.m. Friday.More >>
A Rocky Mount Middle School mom says her son was wrongfully suspended for using drugs. She says despite the proof, the school district will not let him back into school.More >>
A Rocky Mount Middle School mom says her son was wrongfully suspended for using drugs. She says despite the proof, the school district will not let him back into school.More >>
A Rockwell man is being held under a bond of $1 million on a long list of charges. Rodney Neil Hardin, 39, of 2501 Wind Swept Way in Rockwell, was arrested on Monday night by investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Rockwell man is being held under a bond of $1 million on a long list of charges. Rodney Neil Hardin, 39, of 2501 Wind Swept Way in Rockwell, was arrested on Monday night by investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
The personal information of about 6,000 people who took a drug test for a job, internship or to volunteer at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services could be compromised.More >>
The personal information of about 6,000 people who took a drug test for a job, internship or to volunteer at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services could be compromised.More >>