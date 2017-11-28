BLOG: Highs continue to be above average for late November

Sunny skies

Highs in the 60s

Late week cold front

Our quiet weather pattern continues for a few more days which means the next three days will look a lot alike. Not very late November-like...but alike. Highs will continue to be above the average high of 58 degrees. We will settle down on the mid 60s through Thursday. There is almost no chance for rain.

A cold front will move through on Thursday night but our rain chances are looking very low, even then. The best chance for rain would be at night but even that stands at only about 20 percent chance at this point.

It will be only slightly cooler behind the front with afternoon readings in the lower 60s on Friday. Saturday will likely be even cooler with highs in the upper 50s and, depending on just how far south this front pushes, there could still be a fair amount of clouds - even a couple of showers - around early Friday and at any point on Saturday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

