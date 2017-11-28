Hundreds of local nonprofits participate in #GivingTuesdayCLT

On Tuesday, more than 70 countries will participate in Giving Tuesday, which is a day with a focus on giving back to those who are in need this holiday season.

A local organization called Share Charlotte brought the movement to the Queen City four years ago. This year, 235 local nonprofits throughout the city are participating in #GivingTuesdayCLT.

Share Charlotte Executive Director Kelly Brooks said they are hoping to highlight several organizations this Giving Tuesday like a nonprofit called Hope of Mercy.

"They actually serve low income people in our community with aids. They provide a residence and round the clock care for them," Brooks said. "They need $16,000, they're trying to raise $16,000 that would provide 50 entire days of the specialized care for one person."

Share Charlotte's overall fundraising goal for #GivingTuesdayCLT is $10 million.

Brooks says it's not all about money though, her organization is always looking for volunteers who are willing to give their time.

You can learn more about how to participate in #GivingTuesdayCLT or Share Charlotte here.

