Road Shut Down Following Crash

A crash in south Charlotte shut down Park Road overnight…the wreck brought down power lines. Plus, a volunteer who was directing traffic was hit by a car that took off from the scene. We’re working right now to get you the latest information.

Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte was closed overnight…that after a dump truck flipped and brought down power lines.

Two teenagers wanted in connection to dozens of robberies in Charlotte and Huntersville are scheduled to be in court today.

We have an update on the latest crime statistics in Charlotte. Most notable…there have been 80 homicides in Charlotte so far this year, compared to 56 at this time last year.

Spencer Merriweather has been sworn in as the District Attorney of Mecklenburg County. He is the county’s first African-American DA.

A Charlotte-based health agency that relies on taxpayer funding is under fire this morning amid questions about millions of dollars going to executives instead of patients. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with the latest details.

