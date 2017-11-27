Accidental cooking fire displaces two in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Accidental cooking fire displaces two in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people are displaced Monday after an accidental fire in south Charlotte.

The fire started at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Cedar Trail Lane around 4 p.m. and was caused by a cooking accident, officials say.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire however, officials have estimated the total damage to be $25,000. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. 

