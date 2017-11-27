Accidental cooking fire displaces two in south Charlotte

Two people are displaced Monday after an accidental fire in south Charlotte.

The fire started at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Cedar Trail Lane around 4 p.m. and was caused by a cooking accident, officials say.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire however, officials have estimated the total damage to be $25,000.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

