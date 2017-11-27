South Charlotte road closed after dump truck flips over, brings down power lines

A road in south Charlotte is still shut down Tuesday morning after a dump truck flipped over causing power lines to fall Monday evening.

Old Nations Ford Road is still shut down after the incident Monday. All lanes of travel on Westinghouse Boulevard between Rodney and China Grove Church Road were shut down for some time Monday evening, according to reports. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police did not know how long the road is expected to remain closed.

Duke Energy is expected to be working on the utility poles.

