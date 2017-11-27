Dump truck flipped over, power lines down in south Charlotte

A dump truck flipped over in south Charlotte Monday evening on Westinghouse Boulevard near Old Nations Ford Road causing power lines to fall.

All lanes of travel are shut down on Westinghouse Boulevard between Rodney and China Grove Church Road, according to reports.

Duke Power will work to clear the scene while the lanes are shut down.

No further information has been released on what time the lanes will reopen.

